Cubs, White Sox Offer 5 Percent Interest To Season Ticket Owners

At a time when baseball fans are demanding refunds for unusable tickets, the MLB’s two Chicago-based teams are offering an alternative. Both the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs are reportedly offering season ticket owners 5 percent interest payments for any games that they miss out on this year.

According to baseball insider Bruce Levine of Chicago’s 670 The Score radio, the teams’ interest plan is optional to season ticket owners. Fans who elect to participate will receive the 5 percent interest payment upfront per game that goes unplayed while their principal amount for 2020 will carry over into next season.

The proposed plans come as the league and its ticketing partners deal with an increasing amount of fan frustration regarding ticket refunds. Two New Yorkers filed a lawsuit against the MLB along with Live Nation and others demanding full refunds for games that have not been played. Commissioner Rob Manfred has maintained that the season, which has been delayed since mid-March, will commence at some point, though it is becoming more likely games will not take place in ballparks nationwide.

The league is reportedly considering stationing teams in either Florida, Texas or Arizona for a shortened season of closed-door games on the basis that players and essential personnel are deemed healthy with access to COVID-19 testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci offered a scenario in which a limited number of fans could be in attendance, though no official plan has been put forward by the league.