Event Genius By Festicket Partner With Google To Host Free Webinar

Event Genius by Festicket announced a partnership with Google this week to host a free webinar for event promoters.

The webinar, titled Consumer Behaviour Trends & Recommendations During COVID-19, will take place next Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12 p.m. BST, 7 a.m. EST. Through the webinar, promoters can explore how brands can successfully adapt to the changes in consumer behavior amid the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

Throughout the webinar, certain themes will be discussed including strategy, brand communications, and utilizing Google Analytics to keep informed. The agenda will touch upon consumer behavior trends during the outbreak, how to pivot strategy during this time to meet changing consumer behavior, how to adapt brand communications in the right way to empathize with customers, and the proper way to use Google Analytics to follow user interests and trends.

Prateek Arora, Account Manager at Google, will join the webinar, as well as Google employees like Strategic Lead for Customer Solutions Divya Subramaniam, eCommerce Account Manager Niall McLaughlin, and Agency Key Account Manager Maxime Calot.

“This are hugely difficult times for many of our event partners as they deal with having to either cancel or postpone their events, as well as the long-term uncertainty,” Festicket Marking Director Luis Sousa said in a press release. “We wanted to try and help ease some of these stresses by tackling them head on, and we’re delighted Google have agreed to join us and share their valuable knowledge.”

Last year, Festicket acquired UK’s Event Genius, as well as its consumer-facing brand Ticket Arena. The company has been actively working to expand its global reach, providing a platform for both organizers and fans.

Those interested in Event Genius’ webinar with Google can register here. For more information, visit Festicket.