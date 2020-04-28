Kentucky Derby’s Thurby Tops Monday Best-Sellers
Top Events April 28, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Louisville’s “Thurby,” a part of Kentucky Derby week, took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
Thurby, a special tradition which takes place on the Thursday before the Kentucky Derby, brings in thousands of local fans to Churchill Downs. This year’s Derby, which was originally set to take place in May, has been postponed to September due to coronavirus concerns – marking the first postponement in 75 years.
Multiple artists sold well Monday, like country’s Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Brooks and Dunn, Dan And Shay, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Garth Brooks for summer outdoor concerts. Other top-selling acts include rock groups Journey and Motley Crue, as well as pop icon Elton John and Rod Stewart.
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and comedian Bill Burr were also among the day’s top events.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 27, 2020
- Thurby (September 3, 2020 @ Churchill Downs — Louisville, KY)
- Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band (September 10, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- The Music Man (September 12, 2020 @ Winter Garden Theatre — New York, NY)
- Elton John (September 12, 2020 @ Barclaycard Arena — Hamburg, HH)
- Kenny Chesney, Florida George Line & Old Dominion (July 25, 2020 @ Soldier Field Stadium — Chicago, IL)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (September 18, 2020 @ PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC)
- Rod Stewart (September 18, 2020 @ The Colosseum — Las Vegas, NV)
- Jeff Dunham (August 15, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT)
- Brooks and Dunn (October 24, 2020 @ The Wharf Amphitheater — Orange Beach, CA)
- Dan And Shay (October 24, 2020 @ Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, CA)
- Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson & Yola (November 21, 2020 @ Globe Life Field — Arlington, TX)
- Bill Burr (September 12, 2020 @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort & Casino — Valley Center, CA)
- Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (November 13, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena — Uncasville, CT)
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV)
- The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison (July 15, 2020 @ Minute Maid Park — Houston, TX)
- Hamilton (May 15, 2021 @ Paramount Theatre — Seattle, WA)
- The Dead South (September 24, 2020 @ House of Blues — Houston, TX)
- Morgan Wallen (September 4, 2020 @ Champlain Valley Exposition — Essex Junction, VT)
- Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (August 29, 2020 @ Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA)
- Journey & The Pretenders (August 1, 2020 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center — Saratoga Springs, NY)
