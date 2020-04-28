Kentucky Derby’s Thurby Tops Monday Best-Sellers

Louisville’s “Thurby,” a part of Kentucky Derby week, took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. Thurby, a...

Thurby, a special tradition which takes place on the Thursday before the Kentucky Derby, brings in thousands of local fans to Churchill Downs. This year’s Derby, which was originally set to take place in May, has been postponed to September due to coronavirus concerns – marking the first postponement in 75 years.

Multiple artists sold well Monday, like country’s Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Brooks and Dunn, Dan And Shay, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Garth Brooks for summer outdoor concerts. Other top-selling acts include rock groups Journey and Motley Crue, as well as pop icon Elton John and Rod Stewart.

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and comedian Bill Burr were also among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 27, 2020