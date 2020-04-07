Matchbox Twenty Dominates Monday Best-Sellers

Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers took over yesterday’s best-selling events list for their fall tour, Ticket Club sales data reveals. Other artists made the...

Other artists made the day’s top 20, including Guns N’ Roses, Barenaked Ladies, Korn, Rascal Flatts, and Maren Morris. Brooks and Dunn’s fall tour, Luke Combs’ gig with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher, and Elton John’s postponed farewell trek also sold well.

The Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show clocked in at No. 2 for the event at Madison Square Garden next February, followed by the 2020 Masters Golf Tournamnet, which has just been rescheduled to November. Theater shows also made an apperance for The Lion King in New York City and Hamilton in Salt Lake City, along with Jay Leno’s comedy gig in Atlantic City.

Gift certificates, available through Ticket Club, also made the list.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events

