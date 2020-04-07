Matchbox Twenty Dominates Monday Best-Sellers
Top Events April 7, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers took over yesterday’s best-selling events list for their fall tour, Ticket Club sales data reveals.
Other artists made the day’s top 20, including Guns N’ Roses, Barenaked Ladies, Korn, Rascal Flatts, and Maren Morris. Brooks and Dunn’s fall tour, Luke Combs’ gig with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher, and Elton John’s postponed farewell trek also sold well.
The Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show clocked in at No. 2 for the event at Madison Square Garden next February, followed by the 2020 Masters Golf Tournamnet, which has just been rescheduled to November. Theater shows also made an apperance for The Lion King in New York City and Hamilton in Salt Lake City, along with Jay Leno’s comedy gig in Atlantic City.
Gift certificates, available through Ticket Club, also made the list.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 6, 2020
- Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
- Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- Hamilton — Salt Lake City, UT @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater
- Gift Card — Gift Certificates via Ticket Club
- 2020 Masters Golf Tournament – Practice Round — Augusta, GA @ Augusta National Golf Club
- Foreigner, Kansas & Europe — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
- The Lion King — New York, NY @ Minskoff Theatre
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms & Toad The Wet Sprocket — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
- Guns N’ Roses — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
- Hamilton — Houston, TX @ Sarofim Hall
- Above & Beyond — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
- Ladies Love R&B: Joe, Donnell Jones, Case & Adina Howard — Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater
- Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and ’68 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
- Hamilton — Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
- Maren Morris — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
- Rascal Flatts — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
- Brooks and Dunn — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- Jay Leno — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- Elton John — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.