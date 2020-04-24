Penguins Season Ticket Owners Treated To Calls From The Team

While the Pittsburgh Penguins remain off the ice due to the ongoing NHL season hiatus, the team is giving their most loyal fans an...

While the Pittsburgh Penguins remain off the ice due to the ongoing NHL season hiatus, the team is giving their most loyal fans an unexpected treat. Penguins players and coaches are reaching out to season ticket owners in the coming days as a way to stay connected with fans while hockey is currently suspended.

The franchise’s approximate 500 season ticket owners can expect to hear from Penguins stars April 23-25, with some fans already expressing their gratitude for the check-in conversation.

Thanks @csheary13 for calling today to say hi, and thanks to the @penguins for arranging calls to STH. Stay safe & can’t wait to see you back on the ice 🐧🥅🏒 pic.twitter.com/EP7IusuCDp — Wendy Bishop (@wendbish) April 23, 2020

@penguins thanks for having Coach Sullivan give me a call today. — John Gross (@skyfall215) April 23, 2020

The entire Penguins organization, players and coaches alike, will dial season ticket owners not to discuss ticketing operations but rather hear the concerns of fans during a period of uncertainty.

“I think it’s a way for our organization – the players, the coaches, the management – to reach out and communicate with our fanbase that we’re so appreciative of,” Pens head coach Mike Sullivan said in a release. “And it gives us an opportunity to have 1-on-1 conversations with people, to check in and see how they’re doing through these difficult times and to express our gratitude and our appreciation for what they do and the support they provide for our team. We couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for the support of the fans and the season ticket holders and everyone in the Pittsburgh community that gets behind our team the way they do.”

Penguins vice president of ticket sales Chad Slencak echoed that sentiment, and noted that the ticketing office has also been in consistent communication with season ticket owners since the league suspended its season last month.

“We aren’t calling to do a sale or have business conversations, basically we’re asking if they’re OK or need anything,” Slencak said. “We’re just letting them know that we are here Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 5 p.m. operating as normal even though we’re working from home. So, if people want to call us or e-mail us, they can.”

There is no word yet when the NHL season may resume, though Commissioner Gary Bettman has been updating media on possible contingency plans, including a four-arena plan.