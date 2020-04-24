The Killers Postpone Additional Imploding The Mirage Tour Dates

The Killers are pushing back their entire U.K. and Ireland tour leg this spring to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Las...

The Killers are pushing back their entire U.K. and Ireland tour leg this spring to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Las Vegas rockers were poised to play a dozen gigs across the pond throughout May and June but fans will now have to wait a year to see performances.

“We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID,” the band wrote on social media. “The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent.”

The Killers will likely see their June and July European tour altered as well, with many governments banning mass gatherings through much of the summer. Their North American tour is set to begin in August despite some health experts claiming concerts won’t return until the fall of 2021.

Their spring tour dates aren’t the only thing getting pushed back, as the band has also confirmed that the release of their sixth LP Imploding the Mirage will be delayed. The record was due out May 29 but the group is now exploring a new release date to be announced in the coming weeks.

See the rescheduled dates below.

The Killers – 2021 U.K./Ireland Tour Dates

May 25 – Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

May 27 – Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

May 29 – Coventry Ricoh Stadium

May 31 – Southampton St. Mary’s Road Stadium

June 2 – Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

June 4 – London Emirates Stadium

June 5 – London Emirates Stadium

June 8 – Falkirk Stadium

June 10 – Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

June 12 – Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

June 15 – Dublin Malahide Castle

June 16 – Dublin Malahide Castle