Three Dog Night Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Classic rockers Three Dog Night are at the forefront of Thursday’s onsales listings. The “Joy To The World” hitmakers have a November 15 show planned in Fargo, North Dakota which will release tickets through both pre-sale and general sale tomorrow. The band originally had tour dates scheduled throughout the spring, but due to the ongoing pandemic, their next show is planned for July. Their Fargo stop is among the last on their extensive 2020 tour schedule with only a trio of gigs planned after.

Fellow rockers Daughtry join Three Dog Night in the pre-sale category while Busta Rhymes in New York is among the general sale listings.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday, April 16, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Daughtry PNC PAVILION Cincinnati OH 08/18/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Three Dog Night Fargo Theatre, Fargo ND Fargo ND 11/15/2020 08:00 PM ETIX

General Sale