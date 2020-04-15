LATEST
Three Dog Night Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale Three Dog Night Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Onsales April 15, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Classic rockers Three Dog Night are at the forefront of Thursday’s onsales listings. The “Joy To The World” hitmakers have a November 15 show... Three Dog Night Headline Thursday Tickets On Sale

Classic rockers Three Dog Night are at the forefront of Thursday’s onsales listings. The “Joy To The World” hitmakers have a November 15 show planned in Fargo, North Dakota which will release tickets through both pre-sale and general sale tomorrow. The band originally had tour dates scheduled throughout the spring, but due to the ongoing pandemic, their next show is planned for July. Their Fargo stop is among the last on their extensive 2020 tour schedule with only a trio of gigs planned after.

Fellow rockers Daughtry join Three Dog Night in the pre-sale category while Busta Rhymes in New York is among the general sale listings.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday, April 16, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
DaughtryPNC PAVILIONCincinnatiOH08/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Three Dog NightFargo Theatre, Fargo NDFargoND11/15/2020 08:00 PMETIX

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
UCLA Spring SingPauley Pavilion presented by WescomLos AngelesCA05/15/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Three Dog NightFargo Theatre, Fargo NDFargoND11/15/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Busta RhymesSony HallNew YorkNY07/18/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL05/16/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
