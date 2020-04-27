TicketSmarter, Morgan State Athletics Announce Partnership

TicketSmarter has expanded its reach across NCAA athletics by becoming the official resale partner of Morgan State University. The Baltimore-based HBCU signed a multiyear...

TicketSmarter has expanded its reach across NCAA athletics by becoming the official resale partner of Morgan State University. The Baltimore-based HBCU signed a multiyear agreement with TicketSmarter to provide fans a sponsored, trusted resale platform to purchase tickets for Morgan State games throughout the athletic department.

“We are thrilled to partner with Morgan State Athletics, as a continuation of our commitment to connect fans to more live events,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman shared in a statement. “The partnership will offer Morgan State Bear fans an enhanced ticketing experience, and we look forward to working together over the next several years.”

The partnership, which was announced last Friday, strengthens TicketSmarter’s grip on NCAA programs across the country. To date, TicketSmarter serves as the official resale ticket partner of 70 universities and 20 collegiate athletic conferences. Additional events and venues have also teamed with the marketplace, with the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl and Rose Bowl Stadium among the most notable partnerships.

TicketSmarter is currently raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and donating $1 from every ticket sold through 2020 to go towards the research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. A minimum $250,000 contribution will be made to St. Jude this year as the resale site remains committed to giving back to charitable causes.