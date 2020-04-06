Wicked, A Bronx Tale Top Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Tuesday’s offering of tickets for sale puts a strong emphasis on pre-sale opportunities, with only a handful of general onsales. Broadway favorites Wicked and A Bronx Tale lead the way with over a dozen combined performances releasing tickets. The former will bring its currently paused North American tour to Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre in July while the latter is scheduled to take over Michigan’s Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in November.
Legendary Motown groups The Temptations and The Four Tops are also among the mix of pre-sale tickets. The two groups join forces on their The Tempations & The Four Tops Return Tour, which will hit Lancaster, Pennsylvania in October. Another top concert on the day’s listings is a free show from The Script in Dublin later this year.
See the full rundown below.
|THE SCRIPT – A FREE CONCERT FOR THE HSE / NH
|3Arena
|Dublin
|UK
|02/09/2021 06:30 PM
|NI
|Almost Queen
|Whitaker Center
|Harrisburg
|PA
|07/10/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|COLIN HAY & HIS BAND
|Cape Cod Melody Tent
|HYANNIS
|MA
|08/05/2020 08:00 PM
|ETIX
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|05/07/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
|BABY SHARK LIVE! Meet & Greet Upgrade
|Johnny Mercer Theatre
|Savannah
|GA
|05/08/2020 06:00 PM
|ETIX
