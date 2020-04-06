Wicked, A Bronx Tale Top Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Tuesday’s offering of tickets for sale puts a strong emphasis on pre-sale opportunities, with only a handful of general onsales. Broadway favorites Wicked and...

Tuesday’s offering of tickets for sale puts a strong emphasis on pre-sale opportunities, with only a handful of general onsales. Broadway favorites Wicked and A Bronx Tale lead the way with over a dozen combined performances releasing tickets. The former will bring its currently paused North American tour to Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre in July while the latter is scheduled to take over Michigan’s Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in November.

Legendary Motown groups The Temptations and The Four Tops are also among the mix of pre-sale tickets. The two groups join forces on their The Tempations & The Four Tops Return Tour, which will hit Lancaster, Pennsylvania in October. Another top concert on the day’s listings is a free show from The Script in Dublin later this year.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister A Bronx Tale Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 11/21/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Bee Gees Gold Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 11/14/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Cornell Gunter Coasters Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Warren MI 11/20/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Temptations & The Four Tops Return American Music Theatre Lancaster PA 10/11/2020 07:00 PM OTHER Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/09/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/11/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/12/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/14/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/17/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/18/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/19/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/16/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/22/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/24/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/25/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver BC 07/26/2020 07:30 PM Touring

