Wicked, A Bronx Tale Top Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Onsales April 6, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Tuesday’s offering of tickets for sale puts a strong emphasis on pre-sale opportunities, with only a handful of general onsales. Broadway favorites Wicked and A Bronx Tale lead the way with over a dozen combined performances releasing tickets. The former will bring its currently paused North American tour to Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre in July while the latter is scheduled to take over Michigan’s Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in November.

Legendary Motown groups The Temptations and The Four Tops are also among the mix of pre-sale tickets. The two groups join forces on their The Tempations & The Four Tops Return Tour, which will hit Lancaster, Pennsylvania in October. Another top concert on the day’s listings is a free show from The Script in Dublin later this year.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
A Bronx TaleAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI11/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Bee Gees GoldAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI11/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Cornell Gunter CoastersAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenMI11/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Temptations & The Four Tops ReturnAmerican Music TheatreLancasterPA10/11/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/09/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/11/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/12/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/14/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/19/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/16/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/22/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/24/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/25/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverBC07/26/2020 07:30 PMTouring

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
THE SCRIPT – A FREE CONCERT FOR THE HSE / NH3ArenaDublinUK02/09/2021 06:30 PMNI
Almost QueenWhitaker CenterHarrisburgPA07/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
COLIN HAY & HIS BANDCape Cod Melody TentHYANNISMA08/05/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL05/07/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
BABY SHARK LIVE! Meet & Greet UpgradeJohnny Mercer TheatreSavannahGA05/08/2020 06:00 PMETIX
