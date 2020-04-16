WWE Summerslam Dominates Mid-Week Best-Sellers

WWE: Summerslam, slated to take place this August at TD Garden, took the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club data reveals....

WWE: Summerslam, slated to take place this August at TD Garden, took the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club data reveals.

Four-day combo passes to the wrestling event sold well; the organization is currently holding events at a practice facility in Florida without audiences due to coronavirus concerns. The event was followed by four day passes to next year’s CMA Music Festival after this year’s fest was cancelled. The National Finals Rodeo in December, along with the college football match between Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes, were hot commodities.

A handful of artists made yesterday’s best-sellers, including country’s Alabama, Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, George Strait, and Brad Paisley. Pop’s Justin Bieber and Kane Brown sold well, along with boyband Backstreet Boys, metal group Megadeth, and the iconic rockers Motley Crue, James Taylor, and Guns N’ Roses.

The Grand Ole Opry and a theater performance of Miss Saigon were also among the day’s top events.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 15, 2020