WWE Summerslam Dominates Mid-Week Best-Sellers
April 16, 2020
WWE: Summerslam, slated to take place this August at TD Garden, took the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club data reveals.
Four-day combo passes to the wrestling event sold well; the organization is currently holding events at a practice facility in Florida without audiences due to coronavirus concerns. The event was followed by four day passes to next year’s CMA Music Festival after this year’s fest was cancelled. The National Finals Rodeo in December, along with the college football match between Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes, were hot commodities.
A handful of artists made yesterday’s best-sellers, including country’s Alabama, Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, George Strait, and Brad Paisley. Pop’s Justin Bieber and Kane Brown sold well, along with boyband Backstreet Boys, metal group Megadeth, and the iconic rockers Motley Crue, James Taylor, and Guns N’ Roses.
The Grand Ole Opry and a theater performance of Miss Saigon were also among the day’s top events.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – April 15, 2020
- WWE: Summerslam – 4 Day Combo Pass (August 21, 2020 @ TD Garden — Boston, MA)
- The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, & Joan Jett and The Black Hearts (July 11, 2020 @ Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC)
- CMA Music Festival – 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN)
- The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts (August 26, 2020 @ Fenway Park — Boston, MA)
- Alabama (July 11, 2020 @ Spectrum Center — Charlotte, NC)
- Nationals Final Rodeo (December 11, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center — Las Vegas, NV)
- Justin Bieber (September 26, 2020 @ MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ)
- Penn State Nittany Lions v. Ohio State Buckeyes (October 24, 2020 @ Beaver Stadium — University Park, PA)
- Guns N’ Roses (August 26, 2020 @ Washington/Grizzly Stadium — Missoula, MT)
- Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti and Spearhead (July 5, 2020 @ Bobcat Stadium — Bozeman, MT)
- James Taylor (July 4, 2020 @ Tanglewood — Lenox, MA)
- Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band (September 8, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheater — Morrison, CO)
- Miss Saigon (June 7, 2020 @ Hippodrome Theatre — Baltimore, MD)
- Backstreet Boys (July 28, 2020 @ Blossom Music Center — Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
- Opry Country Classics (October 8, 2020 @ Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN)
- George Strait & Caitlyn Smith (August 28, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV)
- Megadeth & Lamb of God (October 2, 2020 @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater — West Palm Beach, FL)
- Kane Brown, Chris Lane, & Russell Dickerson (September 10, 2020 @ Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE)
- Justin Bieber (June 16, 2020 @ Pinnacle Bank Arena — Lincoln, NE)
- Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis, & Gabby Barrett (August 8, 2020 @ S&T Bank Music Pavilion — Burgettstown, PA)
