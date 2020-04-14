WWE Declared Essential Business By Florida Governor

Florida Governor’s Office declared the WWE as an “essential service” in the state this week that must resume operations amid the global pandemic. The...

Florida Governor’s Office declared the WWE as an “essential service” in the state this week that must resume operations amid the global pandemic.

The organization was listed among other essential services like grocery stores, hospitals, banks, utility companies, and restaurants. The order notes that professional sports and media production with a national audience can continue only if the location is closed the public. According to CNN, officials said WWE was added to the list of essential services because it is critical to Florida’s economy.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE told CNN. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff.”

Currently, Florida is under a “Safer at Home” order through April 30.

“As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance,” WWE said.

WWE announced last month that its prime event, WrestleMania, would move forward without audiences, and for the first time, would take place over two days. In order to continue shows, all other WWE events have continued to air without fans in attendance and only essential personnel on-site. The shows are currently being filmed at a practice facility in Florida.

Earlier this week, WWE revealed that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus, however, the organization said the employee did not have contact with anyone else after being exposed and called the situation “low risk.” WWE will still resume with live broadcasts. The upcoming WWE Money In The Bank event, slated to take place in Maryland this May, is set to go on, but won’t take place in Baltimore.