WWE Reports COVID-19 Case, Continues With Live Broadcasts

WWE, which opted to hold upcoming shows without audiences due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, announced this week that at least one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who has tested positive for the virus was an on-screen talent employee who is not a member of the roster, Pro Wrestling Sheet reports. The WWE went on to note that the infected empoyee has since made a complete recovery and did not have contact with anyone else in the organization after being exposed, calling the situation “low risk.”

“We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate become symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed said was already complete,” the organization said.

WWE will still resume with live broadcasts next week – without fans – including Monday Night Raw, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown at a Florida practice facility. The decision to hold events on closed sets came late last month while discussing WrestleMania, which was held across two nights without fans. The organization has since revealed that the pay-per-view event Money In The Bank will no longer take place in Baltimore this May, but instead, may change locations.