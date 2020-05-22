Barenaked Ladies Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates
The Barenaked Ladies will not have the chance to appear on their “Last Summer On Earth” this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally, the tour would have kicked-off on June 3 in St. Augustine, Florida, followed by gigs in Phoenix, Saratoga, Chicago, Indianapolis, Boston, and Philadelphia. Along the way, they were set to make stops at arenas and amphitheaters like Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena, Baltimore’s MECU Pavilion, and the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston before wrapping-up at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
“We were really hoping we’d be able to pull it off this summer, but for the safety of our fans, all the venue staff, bands and crew, we need to listen to best advice and postpone until next summer,” vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson said in a statement. “We’ll be back with the same lineup in almost all the same venues in 2021. We hope to see each and every one of you then. Be safe. Continue to Rock, and don’t forget to Roll.”
All shows have been rescheduled aside from Houston, San Diego, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh — ticketholders will receive refunds for these dates. Ticketholders for all other shows are encouraged to hang onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new date, though refunds may be available via point of purchase.
See the rescheduled tour dates below.
Barenaked Ladies | Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates
Fri June 4th – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat June 5th – St Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Tues June 8th – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
Thurs June 10th – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Fri June 11th – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Sat June 12th – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Thurs June 17th – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Amphitheatre
Fri June 18th – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield
Sat June 19th – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Tues June 22nd – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri June 25th – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove at Hurrah’s Council Bluffs
Sat June 26th – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
Mon Jun 28th – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Wed Jun 30th – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Fri July 2nd – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Sat July 3rd – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sun July 4th – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tues July 6th – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
Wed July 7th – New York, NY *Venue to be announced soon
Fri July 9th – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat July 10th – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun July 11th – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Tues July 13th – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed July 14th – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Fri July 16th – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum *Venue change
Sat July 17th – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
Sun July 18th – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion
Tues July 20th – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed July 21st – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
