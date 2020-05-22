Barenaked Ladies Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates

The Barenaked Ladies will not have the chance to appear on their “Last Summer On Earth” this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the...

Originally, the tour would have kicked-off on June 3 in St. Augustine, Florida, followed by gigs in Phoenix, Saratoga, Chicago, Indianapolis, Boston, and Philadelphia. Along the way, they were set to make stops at arenas and amphitheaters like Uncasville’s Mohegan Sun Arena, Baltimore’s MECU Pavilion, and the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston before wrapping-up at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

“We were really hoping we’d be able to pull it off this summer, but for the safety of our fans, all the venue staff, bands and crew, we need to listen to best advice and postpone until next summer,” vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson said in a statement. “We’ll be back with the same lineup in almost all the same venues in 2021. We hope to see each and every one of you then. Be safe. Continue to Rock, and don’t forget to Roll.”

All shows have been rescheduled aside from Houston, San Diego, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh — ticketholders will receive refunds for these dates. Ticketholders for all other shows are encouraged to hang onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new date, though refunds may be available via point of purchase.

See the rescheduled tour dates below.

Barenaked Ladies | Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Fri June 4th – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat June 5th – St Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tues June 8th – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

Thurs June 10th – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri June 11th – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Sat June 12th – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Thurs June 17th – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park Amphitheatre

Fri June 18th – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

Sat June 19th – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Tues June 22nd – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri June 25th – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove at Hurrah’s Council Bluffs

Sat June 26th – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

Mon Jun 28th – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Wed Jun 30th – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Fri July 2nd – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sat July 3rd – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun July 4th – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tues July 6th – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

Wed July 7th – New York, NY *Venue to be announced soon

Fri July 9th – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat July 10th – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun July 11th – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Tues July 13th – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed July 14th – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Fri July 16th – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum *Venue change

Sat July 17th – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

Sun July 18th – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

Tues July 20th – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed July 21st – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage