Buccaneers, Chris Stapleton Lead Memorial Day Best-Sellers
May 26, 2020
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept the top spot once again on Memorial Day. According to Ticket Club sales data, the Bucs’ November 29 home game against the Chiefs was the day’s hottest seller and sits firmly atop the top 20. The Bucs also claimed the No. 4 spot for their December 13 clash against the Vikings, while the Cardinals and 49ers also snagged two spots each.
Concerts from music superstars fared just as well this holiday weekend. While many shows have been pushed back to 2021, fans are eager to grab tickets for rescheduled dates. Chris Stapleton scored the No. 2 spot for his All-American Road Show Tour stop in San Bernardino. The tour was originally planned for this summer but has been delayed a year, with Stapleton’s San Bernardino date now falling on June 5, 2021. Billy Joel followed at No. 3 for his 2021 visit to Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and next year’s CMA Music Festival rounded out the top 5.
Other notable events to make the list includes Wicked in Kansas City, Monster Jam in Detroit and Swan Lake in Dallas.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 25, 2020
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 29, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Chris Stapleton (June 5, 2021 @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre – San Bernardino, CA)
- Billy Joel (April 17. 2021 @ Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings (December 13, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Foreigner, Kansas & Europe (July 22, 2021 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (October 8, 2020 @ Soldier Field Stadium – Chicago, IL)
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (October 25, 2020 @ State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (October 4, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 12, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (December 6, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Hall & Oates, KT Tunstall & Squeeze (August 18, 2020 @ PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins (December 26, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Chicago & Rick Springfield (Postponed from July 2, 2020 @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers (November 5, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Wicked (June 5, 2021 @ Music Hall Kansas City – Kansas City, MO)
- Monster Jam (December 19, 2020 @ Ford Field – Detroit, MI)
- The Avett Brothers (July 10, 2021 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- NFL Preseason: Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (August 22, 2020 @ State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ)
- Russian Ballet Theatre: Swan Lake (October 18, 2020 @ Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX)
