Buccaneers, Chris Stapleton Lead Memorial Day Best-Sellers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept the top spot once again on Memorial Day. According to Ticket Club sales data, the Bucs’ November 29 home game against the Chiefs was the day’s hottest seller and sits firmly atop the top 20. The Bucs also claimed the No. 4 spot for their December 13 clash against the Vikings, while the Cardinals and 49ers also snagged two spots each.

Concerts from music superstars fared just as well this holiday weekend. While many shows have been pushed back to 2021, fans are eager to grab tickets for rescheduled dates. Chris Stapleton scored the No. 2 spot for his All-American Road Show Tour stop in San Bernardino. The tour was originally planned for this summer but has been delayed a year, with Stapleton’s San Bernardino date now falling on June 5, 2021. Billy Joel followed at No. 3 for his 2021 visit to Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium and next year’s CMA Music Festival rounded out the top 5.

Other notable events to make the list includes Wicked in Kansas City, Monster Jam in Detroit and Swan Lake in Dallas.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 25, 2020