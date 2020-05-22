Buccaneers Reclaim Top Spot On Thursday Best-Sellers List
After seeing strong sales earlier in the week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Ticket Club’s best-selling events list Thursday. Their November 29 clash with the Chiefs earned top marks and was joined by only a handful of other NFL games: Panthers vs. Cardinals (No. 4), Raiders vs. Chargers (No. 5), and Chiefs vs. Texans (No. 14).
The remainder of the list is diverse with concerts, musicals and non-NFL sporting events selling well. Among the biggest sellers were Hamilton in Louisville next year, National Finals Rodeo, the Kentucky Derby, and upcoming tour dates from James Taylor, Luke Combs, Garth Brooks, My Chemical Romance and Chris Stapleton.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 21, 2020
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 29, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Hamilton (February 13, 2021 @ Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center – Louisville, KY)
- James Taylor & Jackson Browne (May 26, 2021 @ Chase Center – San Francisco, CA)
- Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals (October 4, 2020 @ Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (December 17, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- James Taylor & Jackson Browne (May 21, 2021 @ ExtraMile Arena – Boise, ID)
- Garth Brooks (October 10, 2020 @ Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (September 25, 2020 @ American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 5, 2020 @ Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 11, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV)
- Leanne Morgan (November 14, 2020 @ Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, OK)
- My Chemical Romance (September 17, 2020 @ Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY)
- National Finals Rodeo (December 12, 2020 @ Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- 2020 Kentucky Derby & Kentucky Oaks: 2 Day Pass (September 4, 2020 @ Churchill Downs – Louisville, KY)
- Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson & Yola (Postponed from November 21, 2020 @ Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX)
- Wicked (June 3, 2021 @ Music Hall Kansas City – Kansas City, MO)
- Miranda Sings (February 13, 2021 @ Town Hall Theatre – New York, NY)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (July 19, 2020 @ Oracle Park – San Francisco, CA)
- Colorado State Rams vs. Colorado Buffaloes (September 5, 2020 @ Canvas Stadium – Fort Collins, CO)
