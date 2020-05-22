Buccaneers Reclaim Top Spot On Thursday Best-Sellers List

After seeing strong sales earlier in the week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Ticket Club’s best-selling events list Thursday....

After seeing strong sales earlier in the week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Ticket Club’s best-selling events list Thursday. Their November 29 clash with the Chiefs earned top marks and was joined by only a handful of other NFL games: Panthers vs. Cardinals (No. 4), Raiders vs. Chargers (No. 5), and Chiefs vs. Texans (No. 14).

The remainder of the list is diverse with concerts, musicals and non-NFL sporting events selling well. Among the biggest sellers were Hamilton in Louisville next year, National Finals Rodeo, the Kentucky Derby, and upcoming tour dates from James Taylor, Luke Combs, Garth Brooks, My Chemical Romance and Chris Stapleton.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 21, 2020