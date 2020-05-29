Dave Matthews, The Lumineers Lead Colorado Benefit Lineup

Top musical acts are taking part in a special virtual benefit concert this weekend to raise funds for musicians struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic....

The three-hour livestream concert, presented by Breckenridge Brewery, is dubbed Banding Together: A Concert For The Colorado Music Relief Fund. It will take place this Saturday, May 30, kicking-off at 6 p.m. MT (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) and feature performances from Dave Matthews, The Avett Brothers, The String Cheese Incident, and Brandi Carlile.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Jack Johnson, The Lumineers, Marcus Mumford, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nick & Helen Foster, Rodrigo y Gabriela, and Sam Bush will also perform throughout the event. Additionally, a chat will be featured between Bob Weir and former Governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper, as well as an “intercontinental conversation with Nathaniel Rateliff and Marcus Mumford.”

Governor Jared Polis noted in a press release that Colorado is known for coming together during hard times, and “now more than ever, we are looking toward music and art to find comfort.”

“Colorado’s music industry and rich pool of talent is an important part of our culture, economy, and the Colorado way of life,” Polis said. “I can’t wait for the day when we can all return to one of Colorado’s excellent music venues to see our favorite bands play live again. But until then, I’m excited that the state can partner with the Colorado Music Relief Fund in this effort.”

Proceeds throughout the stream will benefit the Colorado Music Relief Fund – a recently-established fund that will help struggling musicians, crew members, and others within the industry that are struggling throughout the pandemic. Donations can be made directly online.