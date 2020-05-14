Hollywood Bowl Cancels Summer Concert Season

Los Angeles’ legendary Hollywood Bowl has been a staple in the summer months — hosting some of the biggest acts in the country —...

Los Angeles’ legendary Hollywood Bowl has been a staple in the summer months — hosting some of the biggest acts in the country — however, for the first time since its opening in 1992, the Bowl announced the cancellation of its 2020 concert season due to coronavirus.

The entertainment landmark shared the news on its website on Wednesday.

“We are sad to share that, for the first time in its almost century-long history, the Hollywood Bowl will be silent this summer,” the venue said in a statement. “In response to the latest guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect our artists, audiences, staff, and community from the spread of COVID-19, we are cancelling the 2020 season at the Hollywood Bowl.”

The Bowl is managed by the LA Phil, a non-profit organization supported by ticket sales and donations. The organization said that the decisin to cancel concerts is “painful, as is the impact this crisis is having on our musicians, staff and audiences.” Ticketholders have the option to request a refund, or if they are able, they can donate their tickets to learning and community programs through LA Phil like YOLA, or use the credit for a future LA Phil-produced concert.

This summer, the Bowl was set to feature performances from acts like the iconic opera star Andrea Bocelli, rock’s Bob Dylan and John Fogerty, the Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne, R&B’s Janelle Monae and Diana Ross, and country’s Lady Antebellum, among others. This includes all performances from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, scheduled from June 6 to September 26.

The Hollywood Bowl isn’t alone; some of the country’s top music venues were forced to call-off shows this year, including Denver’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater.

As the pandemic rages on, concert venues, promoters, and artists are looking at new ways to hold concerts this summer. In an investor earnings call last week, Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino said that the company would test crowdless gigs and drive-in concert tours. These drive-in tours have already begun popping up, as well as concerts with temperature screenings and checkerboard seating options.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons