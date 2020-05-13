Music Festival Pivots To Drive-In Style To Avoid Cancellation

As more and more festivals are postponing or cancelling their events this summer, one festival is taking a leap to save their celebration with...

As more and more festivals are postponing or cancelling their events this summer, one festival is taking a leap to save their celebration with a socially-distant replacement fest at a drive-in movie theater.

In an attempt to save the live event industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, promoters are thinking of new ways to hold events — turning to live streams, crowdless gigs, and even drive-in movie theater tours. While some artists have already announced drive-in shows, Beanstalk Music Festival will be the first music festival to hold a fest at a drive-in theater.

Originally, Beanstalk was slated to take place from June 25 to 27 at Rancho Del Rio in Bond, Colorado. However, due to coronavirus, the festival is opting to hold their event at the Holiday Twin Drive-In Theater in Fort Collins over two days from June 26 to 27.

The festival will adhere to social distancing protocols in the state with performances from Beanstalk Festival founders, Kitchen Dwellers, Cycles, The Great Salmon Famine, and Envy Alo, with Magic Beans hosting the event. Audio will be transmitted via short-range FM radio, while performances are streamed on two massive drive-in screens.

To keep distance between concertgoers, producers have dedicated one spot in between each vehicle, which will significantly impact the capacity and profits of the event. Nonetheless, Beanstalk Festival promoter and Magic Beans guitarist Scott Hachey noted in a statement that “we’re lucky to be independent promoters with great support when it comes to our patrons, so it’s all about them.”

“We’re resourceful and agile enough as a team to pivot and still provide a music experience that we think may end up being just as fun, and certainly more unique; I think that’s our niche. People are itching to get out and have fun, but also want the reassurance that the right precautions are being taken. Well this is it, here we go!”

Ticketholders will be able to enter the event with previously purchased 2020 Beanstalk Pass, however, new tickets are available.

The drive-in concert concept was first introduced in Germany, where D.ive opened its theaters for concerts. Then, earlier this month, indie/alternative artist Marc Rebillet announced the first-ever drive-in concert tour in the states. In an investor earnings call last week, Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino said that the company would dabble in fanless concerts, reduced capacity shows, and drive-in concerts this summer.