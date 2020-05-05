Marc Rebillet Announces First-Ever Drive-In Movie Tour

As concerts and festivals are postponed across the globe, music fans are craving live entertainment now more than ever. In an attempt to host...

As concerts and festivals are postponed across the globe, music fans are craving live entertainment now more than ever. In an attempt to host a musical event while practicing social distancing, a new concert idea has been introduced: drive-in movie concerts.

Marc Rebillet, the alternative/indie musician hailing from Dallas, will reportedly be the first to take-on this new concert concept in the U.S. Rebillet took to Twitter to share the news this week.

“Guys, check this out,” he said in a video. “So i know that we’re hungry for live entertainment. God knows I’m hungry to get out there and play for you. Which is why I’m super f**king pumped to announce right now the Marc Rebillet drive-in live concert tour 2020. That’s right, I am coming to drive-in movie theaters and playing mother f**king shows, dude.

“Social distancing observed, my team and i have been working super super hard to put this together quickly and ensure that it happens safely and responsibly.”

The tour will kick-off next month, starting in Charlotte at Hound’s Drive-In on June 11. From there, Rebillet will head to Kansas City’s at a drive-in TBA, Admiral Twin Drive-In in Tulsa, and Forth Worth’s Coyote Drive-In before wrapping-up in Houston at the Showboat Drive-In on July 2 and 3.

Limited tickets are now available for the show via HotBox – which “is upending the traditional live event experience model.”

Could this become a new norm in the industry? According to a new study, reported by Pollstar, 90% of concertgoers have sought to replace the live music experience while constrained to their home. Fifty-five percent of fans said they have been streaming performances from their favorite artists, while nearly half of surveyors have watched old concert footage while quarantined.

Despite the crave for live events, a new opinion poll reported by Reuters/Ipsos noted that fewer than half of Americans plan to go to sports events, concerts, movies, and amusement parks when they reopen to the public without a proven coronavirus vaccine, even if that means eventgoers would have to wait more than a year. This new drive-in concept, however, could take-off, allowing fans to experience shows from a socially-safe distance.