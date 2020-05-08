NFL Games Dominate Thursday Best-Sellers Following Schedule Release
The release of the 2020 NFL schedule Thursday night propelled the league to be the resounding best-seller. According to Ticket Club sales data, NFL games dominated the secondary market by claiming 19 spots among the top 20 best-selling events list.
The Raiders debut in Las Vegas was particularly hot as their games against the Saints, Chiefs and Buccaneers earning the top three spots, respectively. Two additional Raiders home games landed within the top 10, while the Bucs and Saints also saw a pair of home games land on the bottom half of the list. The lone concert among the NFL games is Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s scheduled September show in Las Vegas.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 7, 2020
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints (September 21, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (October 25, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 26, 2020 @ MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 29, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys (September 13, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (November 15, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills (October 4, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (September 13, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs (December 20, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots (December 6, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (October 11, 2020 @ Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA)
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (January 3, 2021 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens (September 20, 2020 @ NRG Stadium – Houston, TX)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (September 20, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings (December 13, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (November 8, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans (September 14, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)
