NFL Games Dominate Thursday Best-Sellers Following Schedule Release

The release of the 2020 NFL schedule Thursday night propelled the league to be the resounding best-seller. According to Ticket Club sales data, NFL games dominated the secondary market by claiming 19 spots among the top 20 best-selling events list.

The Raiders debut in Las Vegas was particularly hot as their games against the Saints, Chiefs and Buccaneers earning the top three spots, respectively. Two additional Raiders home games landed within the top 10, while the Bucs and Saints also saw a pair of home games land on the bottom half of the list. The lone concert among the NFL games is Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s scheduled September show in Las Vegas.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 7, 2020