Raiders See Substantial Ticket Sales Following NFL Schedule Release

NFL fans were certainly hyped up following the 2020 schedule release as evidenced by the league’s dominance on Thursday’s best-selling events list. But the Raiders in particular came out on top within the secondary market as they prepare for their first season in Las Vegas.

According to data collected from the TicketNetwork exchange, Raiders tickets were the hottest seller Thursday with sales figures that lapped the second-best-selling Cowboys several times over. The Raiders surge to the top of comes with an anticipated change in location and is a drastic leap from early sales figures they achieved for their final season in Oakland. Immediately following the release of the 2019 schedule, the Raiders were the 23rd best-selling team in the league.

Dallas was dethroned after being the top seller on release day last year, while the offseason shocker that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will reunite in Tampa Bay placed the Buccaneers third – the same sales position that their former Patriots held in 2019. Reigning Super Bowl champs Kansas City saw little change in their early figures, dropping just one spot this year over last. The New York Jets had the biggest drop in sales by falling from No. 6 in 2019 to dead last in 2020.

See how the league stacks up year over year with the top 10 best-selling teams on schedule release day.

Top 10 Best-Selling Teams – Schedule Release 2020

Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers

Top 10 Best-Selling Teams – Schedule Release 2019