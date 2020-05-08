Seattle Seahawks Gift Season Tickets To Essential Workers

Twelve Seattle Seahawks fans received the surprise of a lifetime when they were given Seahawks season tickets in a personal call from team members....

Twelve Seattle Seahawks fans received the surprise of a lifetime when they were given Seahawks season tickets in a personal call from team members. The recipients, all of whom are essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic, were nominated by members of their community and honored by the team for their dedicated service during these trying times.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and players Tyler Lockett, Will Dissly, DK Metcalf and Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin surprised the deserving local heroes with video calls and expressed their gratitude for their work being done on the front lines before revealing they were giving away a pair of 2020 season tickets.

“From healthcare workers and first responders who are fighting a pandemic on the front lines, to grocery store and restaurant employees making sure people can still put food on their tables, to delivery drivers keeping our economy going, to people who have given time and resources to help those in need and feed the hungry, the COVID-19 crisis has shown us how many heroes we encounter in our everyday lives,” the team said in a statement.

The lucky honorees include a chef who is providing meals to recently unemployed restaurant workers, a Safeway sanitation worker and truck driver, child care resources workers, first responders and healthcare staff.

Their 2020 season tickets will grant entry into marquee match-ups, including the Seahawks’ September 20 home opener against the Patriots. The NFL is hopeful on staging games this fall with fans in attendance and its schedule release on Thursday proved a bright spot while most sports remain sidelined due to COVID-19.

Watch the Seattle Seahawks surprise their community heroes in the clip below.

Seahawks 2020 Schedule Release – Community Heroes The 2020 Schedule is here and we wanted to share our excitement with 12 community heroes.For giving so much to our community, thank you. 💙📺 Schedule Release, NFLN, 5 p.m. Posted by Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Headline image via Seattle Seahawks / @Seahawks