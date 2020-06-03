CMA Fest, Broadway Shows Lead Tuesday Best-Sellers

Nashville’s CMA Music Festival topped Tuesday’s best-selling events list as determined by Ticket Club sales data. Four-day passes for the 2021 event grabbed the...

Nashville’s CMA Music Festival topped Tuesday’s best-selling events list as determined by Ticket Club sales data. Four-day passes for the 2021 event grabbed the No. 1 spot as fans anticipate the festival’s return after being cancelled this summer. Broadway productions were also hot sellers with 2021 tour performances of Wicked and Hamilton following closely behind at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Hamilton also nabbed the No. 14 spot for a scheduled performance in Portland next spring.

Pop stars Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Halsey were scattered throughout the top 20 for their various tour dates. Styles (No. 4) is currently scheduled to bring his Love On Tour to North America this summer while Halsey has rescheduled the entirety of her tour to next summer. Bieber has postponed his 2020 tour with new dates yet to be announced.

Other notable entries on Tuesday’s list include a performance at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, Andrea Bocelli in Miami, and a handful of NFL games.

See the full rundown below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 2, 2020