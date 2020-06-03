CMA Fest, Broadway Shows Lead Tuesday Best-Sellers
Top Events June 3, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Nashville’s CMA Music Festival topped Tuesday’s best-selling events list as determined by Ticket Club sales data. Four-day passes for the 2021 event grabbed the No. 1 spot as fans anticipate the festival’s return after being cancelled this summer. Broadway productions were also hot sellers with 2021 tour performances of Wicked and Hamilton following closely behind at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Hamilton also nabbed the No. 14 spot for a scheduled performance in Portland next spring.
Pop stars Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Halsey were scattered throughout the top 20 for their various tour dates. Styles (No. 4) is currently scheduled to bring his Love On Tour to North America this summer while Halsey has rescheduled the entirety of her tour to next summer. Bieber has postponed his 2020 tour with new dates yet to be announced.
Other notable entries on Tuesday’s list include a performance at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, Andrea Bocelli in Miami, and a handful of NFL games.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 2, 2020
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Wicked (April 3, 2021 @ Devos Hall – Grand Rapids, MI)
- Hamilton (June 22, 2021 @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 10, 2020 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)
- Justin Bieber (Postponed from August 14, 2020 @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, OH)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers (October 25, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Come From Away (October 17, 2020 @ Devos Hall – Grand Rapids, MI)
- Alan Jackson (October 3, 2020 @ Pepsi Center – Denver, CO)
- 2020 Aftershock Festival: 3 Day Pass (October 9, 2020 @ Discovery Park – Sacramento, CA)
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Redskins (September 20, 2020 @ State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ)
- Celtic Thunder (November 27, 2020 @ State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 20, 2020 @ AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL)
- Hamilton (March 21, 2021 @ Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR)
- Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni (March 19, 2021 @ Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center – New York, NY)
- Halsey (July 27, 2021 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (October 11, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (June 28, 2021 @ Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON)
- Andre Rieu (March 3, 2021 @ Honda Center – Anaheim, CA)
- Whiskey Myers (February 12, 2021 @ Golden Nugget-Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA)
