College Football, Wicked Leads Sunday Best-Sellers
June 8, 2020
College football tickets were in high demand on Sunday. According to Ticket Club sales data, a battle between Texas A&M and Arkansas this September earned the top rank on Sunday’s best-selling events list. The game is scheduled to take place at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium – which can be filled up to 50 percent capacity thanks to a new order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The football frenzy continued with several NFL games making the list. Home games for the Raiders, Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys and Bears came in at Nos. 7 through 11, while games featuring the Buccaneers, Eagles and Titans claimed Nos. 14 through 16.
Broadway favorite Wicked claimed three spots within the top five for touring performances scheduled next year. Concerts filled the remainder of the list, including shows from the Foo Fighters, Garth Brooks, Rod Stewart, Chris Stapleton, and Dave Matthews Band.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 7, 2020
- Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (September 26, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Wicked (March 13, 2021 @ Dr. Phillips Center-Walt Disney Theater – Orlando, FL)
- Foo Fighters (October 9, 2020 @ Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN)
- Wicked (May 22, 2021 @ Thelma Gaylord PAT at Civic Center Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK)
- Wicked (May 16, 2021 @ Thelma Gaylord PAT at Civic Center Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK)
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins (December 26, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys (December 3, 2020 @ M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD)
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (October 11, 2020 @ Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts (October 4, 2020 @ Soldier Field Stadium – Chicago, IL)
- Rod Stewart (September 22, 2020 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV)
- Chris Stapleton (September 23, 2021 @ Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (November 8, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints (December 13, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA)
- Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (October 4, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 5, 2020 @ PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA)
- System of a Down, Korn & Faith No More (May 22, 2021 @ Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA)
- Aerosmith (September 18, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Dave Matthews Band: 3 Day Pass (September 3, 2021 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA)
