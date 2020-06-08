College Football, Wicked Leads Sunday Best-Sellers

College football tickets were in high demand on Sunday. According to Ticket Club sales data, a battle between Texas A&M and Arkansas this September...

College football tickets were in high demand on Sunday. According to Ticket Club sales data, a battle between Texas A&M and Arkansas this September earned the top rank on Sunday’s best-selling events list. The game is scheduled to take place at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium – which can be filled up to 50 percent capacity thanks to a new order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The football frenzy continued with several NFL games making the list. Home games for the Raiders, Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys and Bears came in at Nos. 7 through 11, while games featuring the Buccaneers, Eagles and Titans claimed Nos. 14 through 16.

Broadway favorite Wicked claimed three spots within the top five for touring performances scheduled next year. Concerts filled the remainder of the list, including shows from the Foo Fighters, Garth Brooks, Rod Stewart, Chris Stapleton, and Dave Matthews Band.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 7, 2020