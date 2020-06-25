Matchbox Twenty Reschedules 52-Date Tour to 2021

Matchbox Twenty announced the rescheduled dates for its tour, which was put on hold along with all other touring plans for this summer, in...

Matchbox Twenty announced the rescheduled dates for its tour, which was put on hold along with all other touring plans for this summer, in May. The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off on July 16, 2021 at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena, proceeding through the country before wrapping up at the Hollywood Bowl on October 7.

The tour packs 52 performances into under three months of dates, including multiple stretches with shows on three consecutive nights.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, while fans who purchased tickets through the primary market will be eligible for a refund if they choose not to attend the rescheduled performance. Fans who purchased tickets on secondary marketplaces are subject to the terms of those purchases.

Matchbox Twenty 2021 Tour Dates

July 16 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville CT

July 17 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Guilford, NH

July 18 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

July 20 – The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

July 22 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

July 23 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY

July 25 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

July 27 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

July 28 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

July 30 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA

July 31 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

Aug 1 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

Aug 3 – Cellairis Amphitheatre At Lakewood – Atlanta, GA

Aug 4 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Aug 6 – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

Aug 7 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

Aug 8 – Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL

Aug 10 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, AL

Aug 12 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX

Aug 13 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

Aug 15 – Walmart Amphitheatre – Rogers, AR

Aug 16 – Zoo Amphitheatre – Oklahoma City, OK

Aug 18 – Taxslayer Center – Moline, IL

Aug 20 – TBD – Memphis, TN

Aug 21 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St Louis, MO

Aug 22 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

Aug 24 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Aug 25 – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater – Toledo, OH

Aug 27 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

Aug 28 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

Aug 29 – Dte Energy Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

Aug 31 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Sep 1 – S&T Bank Music Park – Burgettstown, PA

Sep 3 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

Sep 4 – Darien Lake Amphitheatre – Darien Center, NY

Sep 5 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Canada

Sep 8 – Denny Sanford Premiere Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Sep 9 – Chi Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

Sep 10 – Treasure Island Resort & Casino – Welch, MN

Sep 12 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

Sep 14 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Boise, ID

Sep 18 – Usana Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 21 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC Canada

Sep 22 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA

Sep 23 – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA

Sep 25 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

Sep 26 – Save Mart Center – Fresno, CA

Sep 28 – Mechanics Bank Arena – Bakersfield, CA

Sep 30 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater – San Diego, CA

Oct 3 – Fivepoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA

Oct 5 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

Oct 7 – Hollywood Bowl – Hollywood, CA