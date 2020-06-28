New York Giants Among Teams to Offer Fans Ticket Flexibility

As uncertainty continues to swirl about the 2020 NFL season and whether or not fans will be allowed – and in what numbers if...

As uncertainty continues to swirl about the 2020 NFL season and whether or not fans will be allowed – and in what numbers if they do, the New York Giants have joined the ranks of franchises offering their fans flexibility with season ticket plans.

The team, which shares its home stadium in New Jersey with the Jets, sent an email to season ticket holders Monday informing them of their ability to skip the 2020 season without penalty and return to their same seats in 2021 on the same Personal Seat License. Fans will have the ability to choose to attend games if they would like, or just wait until next year should they have fears of contracting the coronavirus whether or not games are played.

“If you decide to (take a year off from buying tickets), you will have no obligation to pay for your season tickets this year — we will take them back into our inventory and we will see you in 2021,” the team said in the email, originally reported by NY Daily News. “Giants Stadium LLC has confirmed that your PSL agreement will remain in effect and you will resume season ticket purchases in 2021.”

Individual teams will be allowed to decide along with public safety officials in their areas how many fans will be allowed at events for the coming season, rather than a one size fits-all approach. New Jersey was among the hardest-hit epicenters of the coronavirus during the spring, but it, along with much of the northeast, has seen drastically improved circumstances of late, buoying hopes for a return to regular life for many. New England announced a similarly flexible policy for its season ticket members earlier in the week.

“We continue to work closely with the NFL, state government and medical agencies on the many changes that current events have brought us,” the Giants said in the email. “Please know that the safety and health of our fans, players and staff continues to be our priority. We understand that this is a challenging time for everyone, but we will get through it together and we appreciate your continued support.”