Ticketmaster’s General Counsel Karen Klein has left her position at the ticketing giant amid the widespread cancellation of events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Klein, who also served as the executive vice president, joined the company in 2019. During her role, Klein led Ticketmaster’s legal, government affairs, public policy, and human resources teams and reported to President Jared Smith. She was implementing her experience with various consumer brands and helped manage and educate on complex issues.

However, while the live event industry is currently halted, there have been various furloughs at ticketing companies in an attempt to cut costs due to a decrease in funds at the moment. Ticketmaster furloughed hundreds of employees at multiple offices across the country late April. Live Nation also announced cuts, including President and CEO Michael Rapino forgoing part of his salary.

StubHub followed suite, furloughing 67% of its workforce. At the time, an internal email informed staff that layoffs would be expected to last until at least June. President Sukhinder Singh Cassidy also announced her resignation amid the economic struggles.

Currently, the concert industry is slated to lose an estimated $9 billion due to the ongoing cancellations, with various industry experts predicting that live events will not return until 2021.