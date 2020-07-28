Broker Genius, TicketNetwork Announce Marketplace Integration

TicketNetwork and Broker Genius have announced a new partnership, linking the popular automated pricing tool for ticket brokers with the marketplace powering the backbone...

TicketNetwork and Broker Genius have announced a new partnership, linking the popular automated pricing tool for ticket brokers with the marketplace powering the backbone of thousands of retail websites. The integration recently exited its beta testing phase and is available for use now to all brokers on the marketplace.

“We are very excited about our new partnership with TicketNetwork,” says Broker Genius CEO Sam Sherman. “The ability to anchor off the TicketNetwork market feed gives our customers more options and flexibility with their pricing decisions. We have received great feedback during our three month beta period and look forward to the full roll out this week.”

As a part of the launch, Broker Genius is offering a free 30-day trial period to brokers who wish to give it a shot. The tool promises to track, analyze, and automatically update ticket price based on the trends in the market, allowing ticket resale professionals to optimize their inventory without having to constantly monitor and manually update every event.

For its part, the marketplace touts the Broker Genius tool as another addition to help clients weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic, alongside its being one of the few platforms to continue paying upon sale (rather than after an event occurs) for clients on its TicketNetwork Direct system. Sellers using its Mercury B2B platform can also receive payment on delivery by giving the marketplace preferential pricing.

“Our partnership with Broker Genius coupled with our options for brokers to get paid quicker for their orders will greatly benefit all our sellers by giving them a healthier cash flow,” says TicketNetwork Vice President of Business Operations Nathan Williford. “Our teams have been collaborating to create avenues to help our selling partners through this tough time and be primed for successful operations once live events begin to return to the industry.”

Volatility in the ticket resale marketplace is expected to be high while so many events are impacted by ongoing government restrictions to attendance. With many event organizers deciding to drastically reduce capacity, agile reactions to sudden changes in demand may be the difference in a business surviving this shutdown, as both TicketNetwork and Broker Genius believe this integration can play a large role in navigating the next months successfully.

More information about Broker Genius is available at their website, or by contacting VP of Sales and Account Management Jordan Evans. Information about selling through TicketNetwork is available at Corporate.TicketNetwork.com.