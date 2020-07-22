Citizens Bank Ballpark Sets Schedule for Live-in / Drive-in

Comic Bert Kreischer, The Front Bottoms and Dark Star Orchestra are among the acts announced this week for a series of performances at Philadelphia’s...

Comic Bert Kreischer, The Front Bottoms and Dark Star Orchestra are among the acts announced this week for a series of performances at Philadelphia’s Citizen’s Bank Ballpark. Presented by Live Nation, the Live-In / Drive-In series will feature performers live and on stage in the parking lots of the home of MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies.

““We are excited to enable music fans to once again enjoy live music safely as we unveil our Live-In / Drive-In series at Citizens Bank Park,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Philadelphia in a release announcing the series. “We are grateful to the Philadelphia Phillies, the City of Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania, and the musicians and artists who are excited to get back out and perform live on stage in a socially distanced environment for their fans in Philly again.”

Kreischer opens the series on Sunday, August 16, with a total of 12 shows planned. Nearly half of the series takes place over Labor Day weekend, which includes a pair of shows by Dark Star Orchestra on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a Monday series-closer from comic Michael Blackson & Friends, with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Tickets for the event are available for the general public beginning Friday, and will be sold as a car pass, which is valid for up to four individuals in a vehicle. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale that runs through 10PM Thursday. Fans can view the performances from in or around their vehicles, with buffer spaces around each parking spot to ensure safe distancing for the crowd. Action on the stage will be shown on large-scale LED screens at the venue, while audio is simulcast via FM radio.

The Live-In / Drive-In Concert Series presented by Budweiser Zero at Citizens Bank Park: