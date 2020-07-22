Live Nation SVP of International Jason Miller Steps Down

Jason Miller announced via a social media post that he was leaving Live Nation, where he has served as Senior Vice President of International...

Jason Miller announced via a social media post that he was leaving Live Nation, where he has served as Senior Vice President of International and Emerging Markets since 2016. He has been with the touring giant and parent of Ticketmaster for seven years, serving as senior vice president of its Asia operations prior to his current position.

He has also worked as an agent, spending a decade at Creative Arts Agency before launching his own company in 2007, then moving on to Live Nation in 2013.

“I am incredibly proud of the team I built at Live Nation,” he wrote in a post, first reported by Celebrity Access. “I am humbled by the record-breaking tours this team executed (U2, Coldplay, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Guns & Roses, etc. etc.). I am grateful for all the career changing experiences I’ve had at Live Nation over the last 7+ years.”

Jason Miller did not indicate a destination for his next career stop, or whether he intended on staying in live entertainment upon his departure. He shared a PBS article regarding the impact the coronavirus is having on live entertainment Wednesday afternoon

“The live event industry is being decimated by Covid shutdowns. First to close and last to open,” he wrote. “My heart hurts thinking of all the independent venues that will be forced to close for good by the end of 2020. As an eternal optimist, I pause to remember that “In chaos comes opportunity”.