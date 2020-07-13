Judas Priest Postpones or Cancels Remaining 2020 Tour Dates

British heavy metal outfit Judas Priest announced Friday it was bowing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and wiping its North American slate clear for...

British heavy metal outfit Judas Priest announced Friday it was bowing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and wiping its North American slate clear for the remainder of 2020, postponing or canceling all remaining shows on its calendar. The band’s 50th anniversary tour will resume in 2021, with tickets for postponed shows valid for the new dates. All told, 14 dates from September and October of this year were postponed Friday to dates in the same months of next year.

An additional 11 performances scheduled for September and October of this year were cancelled entirely. The announcement indicated its hopes that many would be able to be added back to the tour. “We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th anniversary tour in the fall of 2021,” it says. “And we are hoping that we can include as many of the cancelled cities possible – as soon as we have the new dates finalized we will announce them.”

Refunds for cancelled shows will be automatically applied for those who purchased directly from Judas Priest. Those who purchased via secondary marketplaces should contact the seller to determine what their refund or credit options are. Those who purchased tickets for postponed performances from the primary marketplace will have the option of requesting a refund, and will be contacted by email with details regarding that option.

The following dates are cancelled from the tour:

September 11, 2020 Long Island, NY at Nassau

September 14, 2020 Philadelphia, PA at Mann Center

September 15, 2020 Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

September 18, 2020 Orlando, FL at Rebel Rock Festival

September 20, 2020 Louisville, KY at Louder Than Life Festival

September 21, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

September 23, 2020 Detroit, MI at the Fox Theatre

September 26, 2020 Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theatre

September 27, 2020 Minneapolis, MN at Armory

October 8, 2020 Albuquerque, NM at Sandia Resort and Casino

October 11, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

The following dates have been rescheduled:

September 9, 2020 Washington, D.C. at MGM Casino has been moved to October 28, 21

September 12, 2020 Ledyard, CT at Foxwoods Casino Arena has bee moved to October 30, 2021

September 17, 2020 Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion has been moved to September 13, 2021

September 24, 2020 Youngstown, OH at the Covelli Centre has been moved to September 17, 2021

September 29, 2020 Milwaukee, WI at Miller High Life Theater has been moved to September 22, 2021

September 30, 2020 St. Louis, MO at St. Louis Music Park has been moved to September 25, 2021

October 2, 2020 Oklahoma City, OK at The Zoo Amphitheatre has been moved to October 16, 2021

October 3, 2020 Dallas, TX at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory has been moved to October 15, 2021

October 5, 2020 Cedar Park, TX at HEB Center Cedar Park has been moved to October 13, 2021

October 6, 2020 San Antonio, TX at Freeman Coliseum has been moved to October 12, 2021

October 9, 2020 Denver, CO at The Mission Ballroom has been moved to September 29, 2021

October 13, 2020 Phoenix, AX at Arizona Federal Theatre has been moved to October 9, 2021

October 15, 2020 Los Angeles, CA at Microsoft Theater has been moved to October 6, 2021

October 17, 2020 Las Vegas, NV at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood has been moved to October 8, 2021

More information about the band’s tours in both North America and Europe are available at its website.