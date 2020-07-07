Sports business reporter and analyst Darren Rovell and a slew of ticket industry thought leaders have been announced as participants in the National Association...

Sports business reporter and analyst Darren Rovell and a slew of ticket industry thought leaders have been announced as participants in the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB) Virtual Ticketing Forum, taking place July 14 and 15th. The event replaces the World Ticket Conference, which was cancelled due to travel and live event concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Join the NATB for our first ever Virtual Ticketing Forum; a two-day event focused on helping you navigate the current environment and position your business for a strong rebound as live events relaunch around the country,” reads the registration page for the event, which is free and open to both members and non-members of the ticket broker organization.

Participants announced for the event bridge the primary and secondary ticketing marketplaces, as well as rights-holders and other thought leaders. TicketNetwork co-founder and CEO Don Vaccaro, Las Vegas Tickets President Ken solky, Ticket Evolution CEO Harry DeMott, Ticketmaster VP of Partner Services and Supply Casey Klein, and DTI Management President Lee Shenker are among those representing the broker and marketplace side. Mark Plutzer of Major League Baseball, Kari Gritton of NASCAR, Ryan Meyer of the PGA Tour and Josh Logan of the NCAA represent the rights-holder side.

The event promises two hours of content each day, followed by a virtual happy hour.

A full lineup of anticipated speakers is available below: