National Finals Rodeo Moves to Texas to Allow Fans in Stands

Arlington, Texas will play host to the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) competition, as organizers have relocated to the brand new Globe Life Field for the December event. Originally scheduled for the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NFR will return to its original home of Texas due to government restrictions on event attendance in Nevada.

“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

NFR will take place from December 3-12 at the new home of the Texas Rangers, which will be the first non-baseball event to take place at the venue. Nearby Fort Worth will also hold related events including the Wrangler NFR 2020 Experience and PCRA Convention.

“We are a rodeo city and we’ve roped a big one,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is an incredible win for our region and another example of how Fort Worth can host major events safely during this unprecedented time. This summer, Fort Worth has hosted major, national events in golf, racing and bull riding. Sporting events like the Wrangler NFR are a vital part of our visitor economy that creates jobs and supports our recovery.”

Tickets will go on sale for the event on September 24 at texasrangers.com/nfr. Season ticket holders will be able to access a special presale prior to the general sale. Seats will be sold in groups of four, with separation from other groups built into the seating chart. A capacity number for the event was not included in the release, but current state guidelines allow up to 50 percent of a venue’s capacity for live events in Texas. That could mean approximately 20,000 fans, given the building’s stated capacity of 40,300.