AXS Inks Ticketing Deal With Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Group

AXS and Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater Group announced an exclusive ticketing partnership this week, extending to all four venues controlled by the organization. The Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom and The Back Room @ Colectivo will all utilize AXS platforms for their ticketing, which should cover as many as 650 events on an annual basis (assuming a return to scale once local restrictions on live events are removed).

“Welcoming AXS as our exclusive partner is the next step in our commitment to an even greater ticketing experience for our customers,” said Gary Witt, CEO of Pabst Theater Group. “Between 3D seat maps, ease of use app compatibility and seamless ticket transfer options, AXS offers our customers a host of features that make the ticket buying process easier and more secure. From day one of The Pabst Theater Group, our focus has been on the customer experience and AXS is the next step in our continuing effort to make it the best it can be.”

The Pabst Theater was built in 1895 and is officially designated as a City of Milwaukee Landmark and State of Wisconsin Historical Site. It has a capacity of approximately 1,339. Riverside Theater holds up to 2,460 patrons, with the Turner Hall able to host events with up to just shy of 1,000 in attendance. The Back Room is a more intimate venue, with between 100-250 capacity.

The full press release is included below:

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pabst Theater Group (PTG) and AXS announced today that they have entered into an exclusive ticketing partnership. The deal extends to all four of the venues in the Milwaukee-based company’s portfolio: The Pabst Theater, The Riverside Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom and The Backroom At Colectivo. PTG will utilize AXS’ state-of-the-art, wide-ranging solutions that cover every level of the event lifecycle, including the “Fansight” purchase flow with 3D maps for seat selection, integrated venue website by Carbonhouse, premium dynamic pricing solutions, the ”Fan Account” membership solution, paperless entry with AXS Mobile ID, “AXS Anywhere” with the AXS open distribution API, and more.

The AXS Platform allows PTG to operate its fast-paced business at scale, self-sufficiently but with the backing of AXS’ white glove client support team.

Commented Dean DeWulf, Senior Vice President, Music Division, AXS Ticketing: “Pabst Theater Group and AXS are coming into this partnership with identical goals. AXS is an excellent fit for music venues looking to maximize customer experience, distribution, revenue potential and data insights. We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Gary Witt, Matt Beringer and everyone at PTG as they continue their commitment to bring the best entertainment to the people of Milwaukee.”

The AXS Platform supports the entire event lifecycle starting with discovery and the AXS Anywhere API which allows for promotion and purchasing on major social media, streaming, and discovery sites such as YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, Songkick, and Bandsintown.

The purchase step begins with the new fully-integrated Pabst Theatre Group website by Carbonhouse, which connects automatically to the venue-branded “Fansight” purchase flow enabling 3D “view-from-seat”, premium dynamic pricing and upgrade offerings that ensure PTG can maximize ticketing gross potential and boost ancillary revenues.

AXS’ patented ID-based ticket delivery solution, “AXS Mobile ID”, powers seamless and secure paperless entry into the venues, ensuring that PTG knows who is attending their events and fans know their tickets are genuine.

Post-event, PTG can continue the fan relationship with the Fan Account membership platform, offering rewards and personalized offerings for future events.

The AXS platform also brings greater data insights and communication opportunities with customers, leading to augmented sponsorship opportunities and a constantly evolving user experience.