Nitro Circus Planning 21-City Tour of Outdoor Arenas in 2021

Action sports leaders Nitro Circus and fast-rising independent event promoter Indigo Road Entertainment are partnering to bring high-adrenaline fun back to U.S. fans next...

Action sports leaders Nitro Circus and fast-rising independent event promoter Indigo Road Entertainment are partnering to bring high-adrenaline fun back to U.S. fans next year. This forward-thinking alliance coincides with the expansion of Indigo Road’s touring division. “With ten years of concert promotion experience in ballparks we are well positioned to add Nitro Circus to our entertainment offerings and provide fans a first-class experience in venues across the United States,” says Denny Baxter, President of Indigo Road Entertainment. “IRE already has commitments for concerts with artists for 2021 and plans on announcing tours with a couple of major artists soon.”

Nitro Circus and Indigo Road are finalizing a comprehensive tour of outdoor venues across the country for 2021. The routing will cover the entire USA as well shows in Canada with the full itinerary to be announced soon. In all, the trek will encompass 26 cities and will also expand into top state fairs and festivals, where Indigo Road has built considerable experience over the past decade. This news shifts Nitro Circus’ road work into high gear as the company will also perform dates originally scheduled for this year but which had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to collaborate with Indigo Road on our return to live touring. Their extensive network of venues and festivals across the country puts us in a great position as we look forward to a big year in 2021,” says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment – parent company of Nitro Circus. “After being sidelined for so many months, our athletes can’t wait to get back to doing what they love and put on spectacular shows for our North American fans.”

“Indigo Road is thrilled to partner with Nitro Circus as the exclusive promoter for their live events at ballparks and fair/festivals across the U.S.A.,” adds Denny Baxter. “For over a decade, Nitro Circus has electrified stadiums around the world with their mix of exciting high-flying action and family-friendly entertainment. We look forward to teaming up with them to help give American fans some much-needed high-adrenaline fun next year.”

In the seven months following the outbreak of COVID-19, action sports has been caught up in the same unprecedented situation affecting the greater live event industry. With tours postponed and competitions having to either cancel or take place in front of empty seats, athletes and brands have faced the same pressures impacting music artists and concert promoters.

It is a point of pride in action sports to come together to meet a challenge. In that spirit of solidarity Nitro Circus and Indigo Road are now moving forward, in consultation with venue representatives and local officials, to bring live entertainment back to U.S. fans next year. This endeavor also creates new opportunities for athletes, facilities and event staff, who have not been as active since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the ten years since launching its touring business Nitro Circus has gone on to perform on five continents, establishing itself as a major live event brand worldwide. From its North American debut in 2014, Nitro Circus has performed over 130 shows in stadiums, arenas and festivals with an exciting blend of action sports excitement, jaw-dropping stunts and hilarious fun. It all adds up to a unique package which captivates thrill-loving fans of all ages.

More details regarding Nitro Circus’ 2021 North American tour itinerary and on sale information to be announced soon.