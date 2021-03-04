Ticket Summit 2021 Headed to Aria Las Vegas August 15-17

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino, organizers announced Thursday morning....

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino, organizers announced Thursday morning. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

As was the case with so many events in the past year, Ticket Summit saw its 2020 event called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But organizers are confident that the event, which they envision as a key gathering point for businesses poised to rebound from an enormously challenging year in ticketing, will be back and bigger than ever.

“We’re very excited to announce this year’s show, which comes at such a key point for so many businesses in ticketing as pandemic-related limits on crowds and events begin to lift,” says Don Vaccaro, CEO of TicketNetwork, longtime co-producer of Ticket Summit. “Live events are coming back in a big way, and there’s never been a greater opportunity for professionals to learn and grow for the future than we’ll see this summer.”

The slate of keynote speakers and panelists has not yet been announced for Ticket Summit, with details set to be released in the coming weeks. Vaccaro believed that the event will be by far the best attended in Ticket Summit’s history, which has seen more than 1,000 attendees at its peak in 2019, a figure which he believes could double in August.

In a new wrinkle for 2021, Ticket Summit will be running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) Conference and Trade Show, which also takes place over the same three day stretch at Aria. That event, which draws executives from professional sports teams and vendors across the spectrum of live events, expands the networking potential for Ticket Summit and ALSD attendees alike – though it should be noted that separate registration is necessary for each event to participate in specific event functions.

“I think this is an exciting development in the sports business evolution,” says Bill Dorsey, chairman and founder of the ALSD, now in its 31st year. “We look forward to working with Ticket Summit and several other groups that are collaborating for our Las Vegas show this year.”

“The digital age is upon us and it has been speeded up several years because of the Pandemic. The ALSD, which covers premium tickets for primary tickets audiences this year has decided to partner with Ticket Summit, that covers secondary marketing ticketing. These two groups, primary and secondary, are increasingly merging due to digital advances in ticketing.

Early bird pricing for Ticket Summit has been announced, with a $399 price tag for the first wave of ticket sales. Those prices will only rise as the event draws closer, and keynote and networking events are finalized.

Information about passes and hotel deals will be posted at TicketSummit.com. Vendor space in the exhibit hall is also currently available, though organizers anticipate that will go quickly.