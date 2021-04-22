Golf’s U.S. Open to Allow Limited Fans at Torrey Pines in California

Fans will be allowed at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in southern California, but those who have already purchased tickets will have to...

Fans will be allowed at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in southern California, but those who have already purchased tickets will have to re-purchase them if they hope to go. Tickets will be sold in waves until the allocation is spent, beginning April 26.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipated a return of the record crowds we saw in 2008 greeting the players on the South Course at Torrey Pines,” read a message sent to ticket-holders via email and posted to the Torrey Pines website. “Unfortunately, in consultation with the State of California, City of San Diego and San Diego County and consistent with current health and safety guidelines, the total number of daily fans permitted on-site at this year’s championship will be limited.”

All who purchased tickets will be refunded back to their original credit card.

The total number of tickets to be distributed has not yet been announced. California only recently announced a loosening of its strict attendance limits at events due to the pandemic. Those who do get tickets will have to show proof of vaccination at least 14 days prior to their date of attendance if they are not California residents. California residents can attend with either proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test result. The U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club (near San Francisco) is expected to have similar policies in place for fan attendance.

“Last year, we missed the energy that fans bring to our U.S. Open championships,” said USGA senior managing director John Bodenhamer. “We are grateful to our local and state health and safety officials in California to be in a position to welcome some fans back this year to witness the greatest players in the world contending for these prestigious championships, while working to maintain the health and safety of all involved.”

Tickets will be first available to USGA members on April 26. Individuals who originally purchased U.S. Open tickets for 2021 using an American Express card will have the next chance at purchase, beginning on April 28. Victory Club members will be up next on April 30, assuming availability remains.

Bryson DeChambeau captured the 2020 U.S. Open crown at Winged Foot in New York, shooting a 6-under par 274 at the event, which did not allow any fans. The Masters kicked off the 2021 majors in April at Augusta, where limited fans were allowed to attend. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina will host the PGA Championship from May 20-23 with plans for reduced attendance as well.