Chicago Giving Out Lollapalooza Tickets as Vaccine Incentives

Haven’t gotten your COVID vaccine or a ticket to this summer’s Lollapalooza festival yet? The city of Chicago just announced an opportunity for you...

Haven’t gotten your COVID vaccine or a ticket to this summer’s Lollapalooza festival yet? The city of Chicago just announced an opportunity for you to kill two birds with one stone. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city would be giving out 1,200 single-day Lollapalooza tickets on June 26 as part of its continuing drive to get the population vaccinated against the illness.

“Residents of Chicago, for the past year and some change, have endured so very much. But at every step of the way, you still made sure to do your part to stop the spread of this deadly disease,” she said at a press conference announcing the giveaway, which also marked the city “reopening.” “You masked up. You got vaxxed up. And now it’s time for you to get up, get out of the house this summer and fully and safely enjoy the events of the best city on the planet, our beloved city. … There’s no better place to be in summertime than the city of Chicago.”

The Lollapalooza tickets were donated by C3 Presents, which produces the festival. Presumably the measure was an easy one for the promoter to consider – as many locations including Chicago are tying the ability to attend large-scale events without required social distancing (which dramatically reduce capacity) with being vaccinated.

Vaccination sites will be set up in four different locations on June 26, with each corresponding to a different day of the festival in terms of what ticket those who are eligible will receive. In addition to the potential ticket lure, all four sites are scheduled to feature DJ performances and Lolla-branded merchandise giveaways for those who show up to receive their Johnson & Johnson shot. The actual tickets will be available for pickup at a concert planned for July 10. Those who are already vaccinated will also have a chance to win free Lollapalooza tickets from the city, registering via the Chicago Department of Public Health website on June 27.

The vaccination sites and corresponding ticket opportunities are:

Wilbur Wright College: Passes for Thursday, July 29

Richard J. Daley College: Passes for Friday, July 30

Kennedy King College: Passes for Saturday, July 31

Malcolm X College: Passes for Sunday, August 1

Miley Cyrus heads up the bill on July 29, with Tyler, The Creator atop the July 30th slate. Post Malone and the Foo Fighters anchor the Saturday and Sunday lineup, respectively. The full Lollapalooza lineup is available here. To attend the show, the city is requiring either proof of full vaccination against COVID or proof of a recent negative test for COVID.

Visit TicketNews partner Ticket Club to find cheap Lollapalooza tickets for members. Don’t have a membership? Grab one free compliments of TicketNews.