Garth Brooks Announced as Gillette Stadium’s First Post-Pandemic Concert

Country superstar Garth Brooks has been announced as the first concert to take place at Gillette Stadium following the long closure due to the coronavirus. Brooks will take the stage on Saturday, October 9 in this latest announced stop on his ongoing Stadium Tour.

Brooks, a seven-time Country Music Awards Entertainmer of the Year, has never performed at Gillette, which is home to the New England Patriots. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday July 16 at 10 AM, with presale opportunities likely available prior to that general sale. Similar to other Stadium Tour spots, all tickets are priced at $94.95 each and the stadium will be set up for an “in the round” performance, allowing every section to have a clear view of the performance.

Active in drive-in and streaming formats during the hiatus of live events, Garth Brooks has been one of the early performers to return to the road now that live events are coming back in force. His first performance will take place this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking the first full-scale show at the Raiders’ new home. He continues with a July 17 show at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City – a day after an intimate “dive bar” performance at The Westerner. July 23rd will see a show at Cheyenne’s Frontier Days, with a busy month closed out with his first-ever show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. August will see a pair of Stadium Tour performances at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium (August 7) and Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE (August 14).

The Stadium Tour has seen massive attendance at multiple stops, including record-setting ticket sales at multiple venues. According to Brooks’ website, the Salt Lake City show at Rice-Eccles was the “fastest stadium sellout in Ticketmaster history” while his Cincinnati show on September 18 is the all-time record for ticket sales to a live entertainment event in the city. Prior Stadium Tour shows included record-setting crowds at Detroit’s Ford Field, Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium, Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Mile High Stadium in Denver, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and more.

Brooks, who last performed in greater Boston six years ago, posted a Facebook video of his band’s preparations for the upcoming dates last week: