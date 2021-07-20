John Mayer Announces SOB Rock Tour 2022 Dates

Already scheduled out for much of the rest of 2021 playing shows with Dead & Company, John Mayer just scheduled out much of the...

Already scheduled out for much of the rest of 2021 playing shows with Dead & Company, John Mayer just scheduled out much of the early months of 2022, releasing dates for his SOB Rock tour. The songwriter and guitarist also released Sob Rock, his first solo album since The Search for Everything in 2017.

Sob Rock tour dates begin with a performance on Thursday, February 17 at Albany’s Times Union Center. Currently scheduled for 24 performances, Sob Rock wraps up on Thursday, April 28 at Chicago’s United Center. Along the way, Mayer will perform at the brand new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. There are also a pair of shows at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the event are on sale for the general public beginning Friday, July 23. Presale access through “seated” is also available for the tour, beginning Tuesday, July 20 and runs through Wednesday, July 21.

‘SOB ROCK’ TOUR 2022 DATES:

Thu Feb 17 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Fri Feb 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Feb 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Feb 27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Mar 01 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Mar 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena

Sun Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Tue Mar 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Fri Mar 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Mar 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Mar 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Apr 02 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Tue Apr 05 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Apr 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Apr 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Wed Apr 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Apr 20 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Apr 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Apr 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

According to the album announcement, Sob Rock is available now from Columbia Records, and was produced by Mayer and Don Was.