Ticket Summit Speakers: Prolific 1 CEO Mike Garvie

Mike Garvie is the CEO of Prolific 1, one of the largest secondary-market ticket distribution companies in the United States. During his fourteen-year tenure, the company has grown dramatically through established partnerships with teams across the NHL, NBA, MLS, NFL, MLB, college athletics and other entertainment rights-holders including venues, promoters and artists.

Prolific 1 is the largest ticketing distribution company in the United States with millions of tickets sold each year. With forward-thinking partnerships and decades of experience, Prolific 1 delivers flexible solutions that provide market strategy, real-time pricing optimization, controlled inventory management, actionable data and analytics, and more.

Mike is a 1999 graduate of Johns Hopkins University and a 2002 Graduate of the University of Connecticut Sports Administration Program.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

