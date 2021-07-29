Ticket Summit Speaker Bios: Bobby Graham, VP Marketplace at SeatGeek

SeatGeek’s Bobby Graham is one of the industry leaders joining Ticket Summit as part of the exchange panel, which takes place on Tuesday morning,...

SeatGeek’s Bobby Graham is one of the industry leaders joining Ticket Summit as part of the exchange panel, which takes place on Tuesday morning, August 17. Graham is the VP of The Marketplace at SeatGeek, overseeing the majority of the popular ticketing site’s secondary business.

Bobby graduated from University of Rochester’s Simon Business School with his MBA in Finance, Accounting, and Entrepreneurship in 2013 where he developed a hatred for all things cold and snow related. Bobby began his post-MBA journey running Global Payments Strategy for American Express and was promoted to lead the Global Client Group’s Online Portfolio where he oversaw the American Express and Ticketmaster/LiveNation partnership, eBay/StubHub partnerships, and a number of other high profile online merchants.

Bobby then made the move into marketplaces and ticketing directly by working as the Head of Inventory Strategy for Sports at StubHub. SeatGeek then presented the opportunity for Bobby to run their Inventory Team and he was quickly promoted to run the majority of SeatGeek secondary business lines including pricing, inventory strategy, marketplace health, and other divisions.

Bobby’s goal has always been to transition the ticketing industry from an inefficient set of disparate markets to a more fluid and dynamic industry that resembles Wall Street in terms of information flow, product offerings, leverage opportunities, and creative investment strategies which will increase overall liquidity for the industry at large.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

