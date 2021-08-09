Ed Sheeran Tapped for NFL Kickoff in Tampa

Ed Sheeran will help the NFL launch its 2021 season, performing on September 9 in Tampa as part of the 2021 Kickoff Experience. The...

Ed Sheeran will help the NFL launch its 2021 season, performing on September 9 in Tampa as part of the 2021 Kickoff Experience. The singer-songwriter will play at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa prior to the season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sheeran’s performance will air on NBC at 7 p.m. as well as via streaming on the NFL’s Facebook page, website and the NFL app.

“I’m really excited,” said Sheeran during an appearance Friday on NBC’s Today announcing the performance. “First time I’ve done anything really musically for the NFL, and I’m a big fan. It’s a big moment for me.”

Sheeran currently doesn’t have any tour dates scheduled, according to his website. He recently released the single “Bad Habits” in June and spoke to Apple Music about the song and “finding joy in music again.

Sheeran’s performance will cap a day of activity at the Kickoff Experience, which opens at noon and features football-themed interactive activities throughout the day. A watch party for the football game is scheduled for the park following Sheeran’s performance.

Admission is free and open to the public – on a first-come, first-served basis. Access to the grounds requires the use of the NFL OnePass App, which is expected to launch between now and the event.

Tickets for the game itself are very hot, with the always-popular Cowboys coming to town and the home fans excited to celebrate their team’s victory earlier this year in the first-ever homefield Super Bowl. Get-in prices on TicketClub.com start at $499 per seat up in the 300 level, with prices soaring well past $1,000 for lower level access.