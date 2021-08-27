KISS Calls Off Pennsylvania Show After Paul Stanley Test Positive for COVID

Thursday’s planned KISS performance was called off at the last minute after one of the band members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a...

Thursday’s planned KISS performance was called off at the last minute after one of the band members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on the band’s website. Paul Stanley, a co-founder of the band and its frontman, was named as the bandmember impacted.

“Tonight’s KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” reads the announcement posted to kissonline.com. “More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

Stanley, who is 69 years old, took to Twitter Tuesday evening to squash rumors that he was in the ICU after his positive test.

“PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense,” the singer tweeted. “A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”

It is unclear what impact the postive test will have on the immediate future of the Kiss: End of the Road World Tour. As of Friday afternoon, tickets were still on sale for the Saturday performance scheduled for Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina. Other upcoming shows include dates on Sunday in Atlanta, plus three next week leading up to a September 5 show at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. All told, there are 18 shows on the Kiss touring calendar between now and the end of September, not including the impacted show from Thursday.