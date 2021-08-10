NATB to Appear at Ticket Summit; Share Details on Protecting Ticket Rights

A late addition to the already packed schedule of Ticket Summit, the National Association of Ticket Brokers announced they would be leading a discussion...

A late addition to the already packed schedule of Ticket Summit, the National Association of Ticket Brokers announced they would be leading a discussion about the ongoing fight to protect consumer ticket rights at the event, which takes place August 15-17 at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The panel – NATB: Protecting Ticket Rights for You & The Industry will be led and moderated by NATB Executive Director and Counsel Gary Adler, a longtime advocate for the professional ticket resale community. He will be joined by Jimmy Siegendorf (Premium Seats USA) and Tony Beram (Western States Ticket Service) in what is expected to be a comprehensive look at the state of ticket resale and the challenges it faces.

“I am excited to be joining NATB Directors Tony Beram and Jimmy Siegendorf at Ticket Summit to lead a discussion on the state of the industry and to educate attendeees about NATB and its Protect Ticket Rights Initiative,” says Adler. “PTR advocates for free transferability of tickets and an open secondary market. Now more than ever it is vital to raise awareness about ticketholders’ rights and efforts to restrict them.”

NATB’s participation will bring to a close the schedule of Ticket Summit, taking place at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17. In a sense, it will serve as an appropriate bookend to the first session of Monday’s schedule, the Tickets Regulation and Legislation panel. Both will deal extensively with the legal climate both federally and on a state-to-state basis that ticket industry professionals must stay on top of. But where the Monday panel will feature the participation of both ticket industry professionals and current and former lawmakers, the NATB panel will focus more on the legal climate from the perspective of the professional ticket resale business side of the fence, and what the NATB as an advocacy organization is doing for its members and the industry as a whole.

Beyond the ticket rights content, the panel is also expected to include updates about the ongoing operations of the NATB, with remarks from President Caroline Gibbs, discussions of ongoing strategic alliances and charity programs, and the organization’s women’s initiative.

Details are also likely to be shared about the NATB’s own conference – World Ticket Conference, which had its 2021 edition earlier this summer, and already has set 2022 dates for July 14-16 at The Venetian Las Vegas.

____

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com. For more information follow Ticket Summit’s official pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.