Philadelphia 76ers Announce Ticketmaster as New Official Ticketing Provider

The Philadelphia 76ers announced the signing of a new exclusive ticketing agreement with Ticketmaster, including the NBA franchise and its NBA G-League affiliate, the...

The Philadelphia 76ers announced the signing of a new exclusive ticketing agreement with Ticketmaster, including the NBA franchise and its NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. The agreement will include a full integration allowing consumers to purchase and resell tickets through the Ticketmaster system, Sixers.com and the team’s mobile app.

Philadelphia had previously been exclusively partnered with StubHub in a similar deal that included official primary and secondary ticketing, but the new deal with Ticketmaster, described in the release as “long-term” puts an end to that arrangement.

“Ticketmaster has a reputation for being a leader in innovation and providing a best-in-class experience. We are thrilled to partner with a brand that puts fans first and whose products will enhance the ticketing experience for our 76ers fans,” said Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck. “We are looking forward to having our fans back at The Center this season, and we are grateful to Ticketmaster for providing them with a front seat to all the action.”

Beyond the ticketing deal, Ticketmaster will also be involved in the in-arena experience and marketing push for the basketball organization, which will include visible ad placements, as well as contests and promotions at the Wells Fargo Center on gamedays.

“The 76ers organization has long been an innovator in delivering elevated experiences to their passionate fanbase,” said Kurt Schwartzkopf, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. “We are looking forward to partnering with the 76ers to continue enhancing the fan experience by delivering a seamless ticketing journey so that 76ers fans can keep their focus where it belongs – on the game.”

Philadelphia opens its season on October 20th against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. Its home opener will take place October 22 against the Brooklyn Nets. Plans are for a full capacity crowd at home games for the 2021-22 season, which returns to the standard October-April regular season calendar after two dramatically impacted seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the pandemic.