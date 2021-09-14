Dua Lipa Tour Dates for Future Nostalgia North America Run Announced

Dua Lipa announced the Future Nostalgia North America tour, which will hit venues throughout the U.S. and Canada in early 2022. Dua Lipa tour...

Dua Lipa announced the Future Nostalgia North America tour, which will hit venues throughout the U.S. and Canada in early 2022. Dua Lipa tour dates begin with a February 9 performance at Miami’s FTX Arena, and run through that month and March before a final show scheduled for Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Colombia on April 1.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” says Dua. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Dua Lipa tour dates on the Future Nostalgia tour include the singer’s first-ever headlining performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as stops at LA’s Forum, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, United Center in Chicago, Toyota Center in Houston, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and many more – 28 shows in total. The singer will be supported by Carolina Polachek and Lolo Zouai as well as Megan Thee Stallion on select dates.

The long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour comes in the wake of the album, which was the No. 1 streamed album on Spotify during 2020, and landed on numerous ‘best of’ lists. The singer’s live stream Studio 2054 event whetted the appetite of fans, but will now see Dua Lipa tour dates to bring the show from the virtual space into arenas in front of live audiences. Live Nation is promoting the tour, which is produced by Ceremony London.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at noon to the general public. Presale opportunities have not been published as of Tuesday afternoon. The full tour announcement is available at Live Nation’s website.

Dua Lipa Tour dates – Future Nostalgia North American Tour

February 9th, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena # !

February 11th, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center # !

February 12th, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena # !

February 14th, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena # !

February 16th, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center # !

February 18th, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden # !

February 19th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center # !

February 22nd, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell # !

February 23rd, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena # !

February 25th, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena # !

February 26th, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center # !

March 1st, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # !

March 2nd, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena # !

March 4th, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center # !

March 5th, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center # !

March 8th, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center # !

March 9th, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center # !

March 12th, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center # !

March 13th, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center # !

March 15th, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena * #

March 17th, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center * #

March 20th, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center * #

March 22nd, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum # !

March 25th, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena # !

March 27th, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center # !

March 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center # !

March 31st, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena # !

April 1st, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena # !

# Dates featuring Caroline Polachek

! Dates featuring Lolo Zouaï

* Dates featuring Megan Thee Stallion