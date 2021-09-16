TicketSmarter Named Official Resale Partner of Big Ten Conference

TicketSmarter, the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network announced Thursday that TicketSmarter has been named the official secondary ticket resale marketplace partner of...

TicketSmarter, the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network announced Thursday that TicketSmarter has been named the official secondary ticket resale marketplace partner of the conference and its championship events. The news adds another major conference to the portfolio of partnerships that TicketSmarter has locked down, making for an impressive collection of conferences, schools, and other organizations connected to the Kansas-based operation.

“We are honored to enter into a relationship with the Big Ten Conference to provide Big Ten fans with a seamless ticketing experience on the secondary market,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “The partnership with the Big Ten is a continuation of our efforts to develop valuable, mutually beneficial relationships with various NCAA conferences and college athletics programs.”

“TicketSmarter’s secondary market ticketing platform, which is both reliable and easy to navigate, is of great value to our network, conference and fans,” said Jack Brown, vice president of ad sales at the Big Ten Network. “We look forward to working together and appreciate TicketSmarter’s willingness to support an array of premier Big Ten events.”

As part of the partnership, TicketSmarter will have exclusive sponsorship and marketing rights with the conference and network, and fans will be refered to the marketplace as a trusted platform to buy and sell tickets to events.

Other conferences using TicketSmarter as their resale partner include the PAC 12, American Athletic Conference, Big Sky Conference, Mid American Conference, Conference USA, America East, and many more. In total TicketSmarter partners with more than 35 collegiate conferences and 100 coilleges and universities, as well as being the official resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium, title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, and affiliated with ESPN Events.

The Big Ten is home to some of the biggest names in intercollegiate sports, including the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, Penn State University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Wisconsin. Its 14 institutions support athletes in 42 different sports, including 28 participating in Big Ten conference play.

The full announcement of the partnership between TicketSmarter and the Big Ten is available here.