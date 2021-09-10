UFC’s International Fight Week Set to Take Over Las Vegas Sept. 21-25

International Fight Week is set to take over Las Vegas this month, with the ninth annual event headlined by UFC 266 and the UFC...

International Fight Week is set to take over Las Vegas this month, with the ninth annual event headlined by UFC 266 and the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The event will run from September 21-25, with The Park and Toshiba Plaza playing host to the two-day UFC Fan Experience, Park MGM hosting the Hall of Fame ceremony, and T-Mobile Arena hosting UFC 266. Other parties surrounding the event will take place at several local hot spots.

Anchoring the International Fight Week schedule is UFC 266, which features Brian “T-City” Ortega taking on Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski with the Featherweight Title on the line. Volkanovski (22-1-0) holds the belt, defending it against fellow “Ultimate Fighter” coach Ortega (15-1-0). A women’s flyweight title bout features Lauren Murphy challenging champion Valentina Shevchenko in the second-billed fight on the card. Welterweights Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik and women’s flyweights Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo round out the featured fights on the card, which is available via PPV. Preliminary events including weigh-ins and press conferences will also be sprinkled throughout the International Fight Week schedule.

Thursday will see the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, hosted by Jon Anik. The Class of 2020 includes Georges St. Pierre, Kevin Randleman, and Marc Ratner inducted to the “modern”, “pioneer”, and “contributor” wings of the hall, with the Jones vs. Gustafsson fight honored among the promotion’s classic fights. Dustin Poirier will also be honored with the Forrest Griffin Community Award for 2020. Tickets remain available for the event, through both primary market (Ticketmaster) and secondary markets.

In addition, on Friday, September 24, and continuing on Saturday, Sept. 25, fans will be able to take part in an easily accessible and fully interactive, free two-day UFC Fan Experience that will feature meet and greets, autograph sessions, and partner activations that provide unprecedented access to UFC champions, top-ranked contenders, Hall of Famers, and other UFC personalities.

Official event parties will be hosted at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, with an official pool party taking place at Ayu Dayclub Friday. Those in town who want to opt for the official UFC 266 “viewing party” can head to RedTail on Saturday, with an after-party planned for Zouk Nightclub.

More details and International Fight Week ticket information are available at http://ufcinternationalfightweek2020.com/

