Zac Brown Band Tour Paused After Singer’s COVID Case

Zac Brown Band’s “The Comeback Tour” had to take a pause due to the singer’s having tested positive for COVID-19, announced Tuesday afternoon in a social media post. At least four performances will be impacted, with shows running from Thursday through Sunday cancelled.

“I am deeply disappointed that this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job,” the post reads, in part. “The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.”

The announcement impacts gigs scheduled for Thursday (Clarkson, Michigan), Friday (Burgettstown, Pennsylvania), Saturday (Syracuse, New York) and Sunday (Saratoga Springs, New York) as of now. Those who purchased tickets from the venue box office or primary marketplace will be refunded. Those with tickets purchased through other marketplaces should contact their point of purchase to determine their options for a refund or credit good towards a future purchase.

Following the four cancelled performances, Zac Brown Band already had several days off baked into their schedule, which may allow them to avoid pushing or cancelling any more shows. Their next three shows after the coming weekend are all in Florida, with Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place scheduled for October 8. October 9 has another sold-out performance set for iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach followed by an October 10 show at MidFlorida Credit union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Following that, the band has shows on October 15 (Raleigh, North Carolina), 16 (Charlotte, North Carolina) and 17 (Nashville, Tennessee) with plans for its new album to drop the same weekend.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential,” Brown’s post Tuesday continued. “I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.”